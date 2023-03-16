Rachel Zegler Steps Out with Boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera at 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Premiere

Rachel Zegler and her boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera are out on the red carpet together!

21-year-old Zegler and Rivera, 27, stepped out in Los Angeles on Tuesday for the premiere of her new movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods, in which Zegler costars as Anthea among the film's trio of villains, which also includes Oscar winner Helen Mirren as Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Zegler wore a sparkly blue sheer dress with a plunging neckline lined with gems and let a matching blue train flow behind her on the red carpet, while Rivera — one of Zegler's costars in 2021's West Side Story — wore a blue suit, white shirt and brown leather shoes to the premiere.

The pair first met on the set of director Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake, in which Zegler made her onscreen debut as María.

Rivera also made his film debut in that movie as he portrayed the character Chino, the boy whom María's family wants her to date and marry until she meets and falls for Tony (Ansel Elgort) at a local dance instead.

While Chino and María don't end up together in the movie, Zegler and Rivera first made their relationship public with an Instagram post shared on Valentine's Day in 2022, though Zegler's social media posts beforehand had already indicated they were spending time together.

Since then, Zegler and Rivera made their official debut as a couple at the 94th Academy Awards and also attended the 2022 Grammys. While speaking with Elle in May 2022 for a cover story, the actress opened up about Rivera and revealed how he keeps her grounded amid her rise to stardom.

"There's always this deep understanding of what I go through. Since [his experience was] on a different scale, he's able to bring me back to earth and tell me when it really doesn't matter," she said of Rivera at the time.

"Because he's removed from it to a certain degree, he's able to just snap me out of it, and tell me to stop checking my phone, or remind me of what actually matters, and remind me to be present, and to not focus on the opinions of 3,000 faceless strangers on the internet," she added.

Zegler and Rivera have since worked together on another movie; they will both star in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, in which Zegler plays District 12 Hunger Games tribute Lucy Gray Baird. Rivera is expected to play Sejanus Plinth, a Hunger Games mentor who befriends a young Coriolanus Snow.