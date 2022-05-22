Rachel Zegler Seen as Snow White for the First Time During Filming for Live-Action Remake

EXCLUSIVE: NO WEB BEFORE 3.30PM GMT 21ST MAY 2022 - The first look at Rachel Zegler playing Snow White in the Disney live action remake of the classic fairytale. The Golden Globe winning actress, who shot to fame as Maria Vasquez in the 2021 musical drama West Side Story, was spotted on set for the first time wearing her Snow White costume in London. Zegler faced an angry backlash after the casting was announced, with some people claiming it was wrong to cast a Latina actor in the role. She brushed off the criticism and said she was very excited to bring the role to life. Disney has faced mounting criticism in October 2020 added a content warning for racism in classic films admitting to negative depictions and mistreatment of people from differing cultures. Casting Rachel, who is of Colombian descent, appears to be a push to change the narrative and perception many have of the Disney brand. Pictured: Rachel Zegler Ref: SPL5311113 180522 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Spartacus / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

