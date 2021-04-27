"Oh my god, I'm in a movie!" the 19-year-old screams as she watched the first trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of the beloved musical

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Records the Moment She Sees Herself in Trailer for the First Time

Rachel Zegler still can't believe she's starring in West Side Story!

The actress, 19, shared a video on Monday of her reaction to watching the first trailer for Steven Spielberg's upcoming film remake of the beloved musical in which she stars as Maria alongside Ansel Elgort's Tony.

In the vlog posted to her YouTube channel, Zegler is nearly speechless as she watches the opening sequence of the trailer.

She then gasps as her character and Elgort's character were shown for the first time, at a school dance catching eyes for one another across the room.

Throughout the 90-second trailer, all she can say is "Oh my god!" while she takes in the iconic scenes brought back to life on screen.

"Oh my god, I'm in a movie!" she screams as the trailer comes to a close.

In the next clip, Zegler is crying as she processes seeing herself in her feature film debut.

"I just don't know what to say," she says. "I FaceTimed Steven [Spielberg] right after [watching the trailer] and I was just like, 'Thank you. Thank you. Thank you for changing my life.'

She laughs as she adds, "And then he was like 'Why didn't you tell me you were in L.A.? We could have watched it together!' There's so much I could say. I don't have the words."

"It just feels real now that I made something and people are going to see it. And it's something that I'm really, really proud of. I had such a beautiful time making it," she concludes.

The trailer aired on Sunday night during the 93rd Academy Awards.

"Somewhere (There's a Place For Us)" by Leonard Bernstein played over the trailer for the film, which follows the rivalry between two New York City street gangs, as well as the love affair between Tony and Maria that is woven throughout the movie.

Rita Moreno is also featured in the trailer, playing the role of Valentina. Moreno, 89, won Oscar for playing Anita in the original 1961 adaptation of the musical by Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim and Arthur Laurents.

Zegler shared her initial excitement over news of the trailer's premiere on Saturday in a series of tweets. "Currently sobbing in bed because life is about to get real tomorrow. Thank you for sharing these past few years of in-between with me," Zegler wrote.

Another tweet featured a throwback photo of the teenage star posing beside a sign for the West Side Story musical show that she participated in when she was younger. "I am thinking about her," she wrote.

Inspired by Williams Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story famously centers on the rivalry between young street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The 1961 film adaptation won 10 Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Moreno, Best Picture and Best Director.