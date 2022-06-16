The couple also starred in the film West Side Story together

Rachel Zegler 'Never Been Prouder' as Boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera Also Joins Hunger Games Prequel

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Rachel Zegler is looking forward to working on set with her boyfriend again.

The West Side Story actress, 21, said she's "never been prouder" of her boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera after it was announced he will star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes alongside her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Zegler couldn't hold back her excitement on Wednesday that Rivera, 27, had also been cast in the prequel, congratulating Rivera on her Instagram Story.

"Never been prouder of someone in my life lemme tell you," she wrote next to a repost of the casting news.

She also echoed her sentiments on Twitter, adding, "always and forever proud of my Joshua."

Rachel Zegler ‘Never Been Prouder’ as Boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera Joins Her in Hunger Games Prequel Cast Credit: Rachel Zegler/instagram

The official Hunger Games Instagram and Twitter accounts announced the new cast member on Wednesday.

"Loyalties will be tested. Josh Andrés Rivera has been cast as Sejanus Plinth in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes – arriving in theaters November 2023," the account read.

Rivera's character, Sejanus, is described as a close friend of young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe) the mentor to a tribute from District 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, Zegler, who plays Lucy Gray a girl tribute from the poverty-stricken District 12.

Zegler and Rivera began their relationship shortly after starring opposite each other in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story.

The actress played Maria, the love interest of Ansel Elgort's Tony, in the film while Rivera portrayed Chino, Maria's would-be love interest who becomes the main antagonist in the Sharks versus Jets scuffles.

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Zegler Calls the Past Year a "Whirlwind"

The couple made their relationship social media official on Valentine's Day this year as the actress shared several photos of the pair together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

She posted a set of black-and-white shots of the duo together captioning the post, "committing valen-crimes."