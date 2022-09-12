Entertainment Movies 'Snow White' Star Rachel Zegler Says She Worked to Make a 'Modern Woman Out of' Disney Character Rachel Zegler, who plays Snow White in Disney's upcoming live-action reimagining, tells PEOPLE the character from the 1937 classic "does not work for today's audience" so they went for a "new version" By Scott Huver and Benjamin VanHoose Benjamin VanHoose Twitter Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 12, 2022 01:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty for IMDb Rachel Zegler is Snow White for a whole new generation. The 1937 Disney animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs serves as the inspiration for the upcoming live-action reimagining, but don't expect a beat-by-beat retelling. "Most of my character does not work for today's audience, I'll just say it," Zegler — who plays the lead princess in the movie opposite Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen — told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo on Friday, comparing their new version to the original. "We did a really deep dive into fixing and making a modern woman out of Snow White." She and the filmmakers set out to "make a new version of the character." "I think she's 13 in the original cartoon, so we started there and said, 'No, she's 18 in this one.' She's a bit more independent," Zegler, 21, continues. "She's also living in grief. I mean, there was a lot of complex emotion that we decided to deep-dive into. And understanding what it's like to be a teenager on top of all that." Gal Gadot on Becoming 'Delicious' Evil Queen in Snow White: 'People Were Intimidated by Me' on Set Corey Nickols/Getty for IMDb Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. The actress adds, "It was really incredible to watch the cartoon and see, there's no more waiting for a man, which is really nice. So a little bit more agency. We really see the journey she goes to become a really just and wonderful leader." Zegler admits she feels "pressure" taking on the iconic role: "I can't seem to stop taking on things that are a lot of pressure. It's really bad for me. But I mean, after doing West Side Story and feeling that pressure for a really long time, I kind of felt aptly prepared for taking on something like Snow White." She adds, "I had the best time, and I do feel that pressure creep in every now and then when I see little girls dressed as her, but I also think that it's something that's so important to see." Snow White debuts in 2024.