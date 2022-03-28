Rachel Zegler Jokes About 2022 Oscars Invite While Presenting: 'Dreams Really Can Come True'
Rachel Zegler is now able to laugh about nearly missing the 94th Academy Awards.
The 20-year-old West Side Story star took the stage on Sunday alongside Euphoria's Jacob Elordi to present the award for Best Visual Effects. Before handing the prize to Dune, Zegler and Elordi, 24, talked about being at the A-list event.
"I can't believe we're here tonight at the Oscars," Elordi began.
"It's definitely a little bit scary being up here," he continued. "Growing up in Australia, I never thought that I would stand up on this stage."
Chiming in, Zegler joked: "And I never thought that I would be here six days ago."
"Dreams really can come true, pretty fast too," she added. "And for so many here tonight being nominated for an Oscar, it's a lifetime dream come true."
Days before the ceremony, Zegler told followers on Twitter that she had not been invited to attend.
"I'm not invited," she responded to a fan who expressed excitement for seeing her Oscars 2022 look. "So sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."
One day later, it was reported that Zegler was invited to present at this year's ceremony.
The rising star's film, West Side Story, was nominated for seven awards. Zegler's costar Ariana DeBose took home the Best Supporting Actress prize, beating out Jessie Buckley, Judi Dench, Kirsten Dunst and Aunjanue Ellis.
The 2022 Oscars are airing Sunday from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on ABC.