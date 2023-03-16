Rachel Zegler Says She Joined the DCEU with 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Because She 'Needed a Job'

When it comes to her decision to star in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Rachel Zegler has a very relatable reason.

"I needed a job," the 21-year-old actress confessed to The Hollywood Reporter when asked about her decision to join the DC universe. "I'm being so serious."

Zegler, who stars as Athena — one of three goddess daughters of the Titan Atlas in the movie — explained, "The reality was we were in the middle of the pandemic, and I was not working. I couldn't get a job for the life of me because West Side Story hadn't come out yet. It was really hard to book work for me, so I was really excited when this came in my inbox."

Of her experience making the film, Zegler said, "I loved the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for a callback and then a camera read and everything in between, I'm so lucky that I got this job. I made some of my best friends on this job. I just absolutely adore this movie too, so I'm excited."

Out Friday, the highly anticipated follow-up comes four years after its predecessor's theatrical release in April 2019.

Zachary Levi makes his return as the titular superhero character opposite Asher Angel, who is reprising his role as Shazam's teenage alter ego, Billy Batson. Familiar faces from the franchise also appear in the film's second installment, plus several newcomers like Zegler.

New cast members that were recruited to join the sequel include Helen Mirren as Hespera, the daughter of Atlas, alongside Lucy Liu, who's cast as her demigod sister, Kalypso. They are the primary villains in Shazam's second installment.

Zegler's character is their sister.

In July, she told Mirren that her character "was so much fun" to play.

"She is so wonderfully complex, and getting to work with Helen and Lucy was amazing," Zegler said in a video interview during Comic Con. "Miss you ladies! We have to get the goddesses back together for a catch-up soon!"

Shazam! Fury of the Gods serves as the sequel to Shazam! released in 2019. The film continues the story of Billy Batson who — upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!" — is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego.

"Levi returns as the kid-at-heart superhero who is bestowed with the powers of six gods: the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the stamina of Atlas, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury," per Deadline. "While Shazam is a formidable champion, Billy is still just a fun-loving kid trying to navigate high school while learning how to use his powers."

Billy "and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world," in the movie, according to an official synopsis for the movie from DC's website.