Rachel Zegler is giving fans a taste of the new Hunger Games movie.

On Thursday, the West Side Story actress appeared in a TikTok taking fans behind the scenes of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming prequel to the hit franchise. The 21-year-old plays the lead character Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from District 12, opposite Tom Blyth as a young President Coriolanus Snow.

The playful video, made by @guywithamoviecamera, shows Zegler walking around the set as Blyth and costar Peter Dinklage are in costume filming. She also showcases her "least favorite person on set" — her costar and real-life boyfriend Josh Rivera, who was also in West Side Story.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Zegler wrote, "i visited set to watch viola [Davis] be awesome and somehow became the official tour guide -- keep an eye out for some fun content captured by the one and only reece feldman from now until release."

The plot of the movie, based on the novel of the same name, is about the eventual tyrannical President Snow at 18 as he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray in the 10th annual Hunger Games. When she "commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor."

"Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake," according to a synopsis.

Francis Lawrence, who directed the last three films in the series, returns to direct the new movie.

"Like everybody, I first saw Rachel Zegler in West Side Story, and like everybody, I knew I was watching a star who would command the screen for a generation," said Lawrence in a press release. "Lucy Gray is a perfect match for her as an actress: the character is bold, independent and defiant, but also vulnerable, emotional and loving. Rachel will make this character unforgettable."

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.