Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera's Relationship Timeline

The couple first met on the set of West Side Story and are set to costar in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera are quickly becoming an onscreen power couple.

After working together on Steven Spielberg's 2021 remake of West Side Story — in which Zegler starred as Maria and Rivera played Chino — the two are set to share the screen again, in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Zegler was previously announced as songbird and District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, while Rivera was recently cast as Sejanus Plinth, a Hunger Games mentor who befriends a young Coriolanus Snow (played by Tom Blyth).

Following the actor's casting news, Zegler showed support for her boyfriend on social media, writing that she's "never been prouder" on her Instagram Story.

The couple first went public with their romance in February 2021, and since then, they have wasted no time showing off their cute romance.

From attending the Academy Awards together in honor of West Side Story's Best Picture nomination to Zegler's extremely cute tributes on social media, it's clear they have a lot of love for each other.

Take a look back at their relationship timeline.

Jan. 14, 2019: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera are cast in West Side Story

Summer 2019: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera film West Side Story together

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Niko Tavernise/2021 20th Century Studios

West Side Story officially kicked off filming in the summer of 2019 in New York City, which is likely when Zegler and Rivera first met. In the film, Rivera's character Chino is set up with Zegler's Maria, though she eventually falls for Tony (Ansel Elgort).

Feb. 17, 2021: Rachel Zegler tweets affectionately about Josh Andrés Rivera

A year before officially going public with their romance, Zegler posted about Rivera on Twitter, simply writing, "i love josh andres rivera."

Dec. 4, 2021: Rachel Zegler posts about Josh Andrés Rivera while doing West Side Story press

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Rachel Zegler/Instagram

While doing press for West Side Story, Zegler posted a collection of photos on Instagram, including a cuddly video of her and Rivera on the red carpet together. The gallery also includes Zegler and Rivera posing for a mirror selfie together. "pretty good week!" Zegler captioned the collection of images.

Dec. 7, 2021: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera attend the West Side Story premiere

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

A few days after posting about Rivera on Instagram, the duo posed with their castmates on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story. In a group photo, Rivera could be seen giving Zegler a loving look as she posed for the camera.

Dec. 27, 2021: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera spend Christmas Eve together

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Rachel Zegler/Instagram

On Dec. 27, Zegler reflected on her whirlwind past year, noting how she spent Christmas Eve with Rivera. "spending christmas eve with a man i have never met before, maybe you know him, he seems pretty cool— like he could be the love child of iron man and john wick, idk though," she jokingly wrote alongside a photo of her and Rivera wearing Christmas sweaters.

Feb. 14, 2022: Rachel Zegler posts about Josh Andrés Rivera on Valentine's Day

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Rachel Zegler/Instagram

On Valentine's Day, Zegler and Rivera sparked dating rumors when the actress posted a photo of them together, writing, "committing valen-crimes." She also posted a video of them having dinner together on her Instagram Story, writing, "happy love day from me n mine."

March 18, 2022: Rachel Zegler thanks Josh Andrés Rivera in her National Board of Review speech

During the ​​National Board of Review gala on March 15, Zegler was awarded best actress for her role in West Side Story. Though she wasn't able to attend in person due to filming for the Snow White remake in London, she made sure to share her acceptance speech on Twitter a few days later.

In addition to thanking her family and friends, she also gave a shoutout to Rivera, writing, "I wish to extend my thanks to the love of my life, who I was blessed enough to meet on the set of this film many moons ago. Thank you for holding my hand in my dreams and in my reality. I love doing life with you. Thanks for making me laugh."

March 27, 2022: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera attend the Oscars

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

During the 2022 Oscars, where West Side Story was up for Best Picture, Zegler and Rivera made their official debut as a couple as they walked the red carpet together.

March 28, 2022: Rachel Zegler calls Josh Andrés Rivera her "better half"

March 29, 2022: Josh Andrés Rivera hilariously reacts to people shipping Jacob Elordi and Rachel Zegler at the Oscars

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Josh Andrés Rivera/Instagram

After Zegler and Elordi began trending for their cute behind-the-scenes moments at the Oscars, Rivera playfully shared a selfie of them together backstage, writing, "Friendly reminder that I was there also."

April 3, 2022: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera attend the Grammys

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The couple attended the 2022 Grammys together in early April as Zegler performed the In Memoriam segment alongside a collection of Broadway stars, including Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, and Leslie Odom Jr.

April 4, 2022: Rachel Zegler posts about having fun with Josh Andrés Rivera

The day after attending the Grammys together, Zegler posted a cute picture of them holding hands on the red carpet, writing, "it's all so much more fun with you."

April 19, 2022: Rachel Zegler opens up about how Josh Andrés Rivera keeps her grounded

During her cover story for Elle magazine's May Rising Star issue, Zegler opened up about Rivera, revealing how he keeps her grounded amid her rise to stardom.

"There's always this deep understanding of what I go through. Since [his experience was] on a different scale, he's able to bring me back to earth and tell me when it really doesn't matter," she said of Rivera. "Because he's removed from it to a certain degree, he's able to just snap me out of it, and tell me to stop checking my phone, or remind me of what actually matters, and remind me to be present, and to not focus on the opinions of 3,000 faceless strangers on the internet."

May 1, 2022: Rachel Zegler wishes Josh Andrés Rivera a happy birthday

On May 1, Zegler wished Rivera a happy birthday with a handful of sweet posts on social media. "you are everything i love about this world wrapped into one incredible man. in this life, i like just doing laundry and taxes with you. ;) happy birthday, joshua," she wrote alongside a lovey-dovey video of them smiling at each other.

June 9, 2022: Rachel Zegler calls Josh Andrés Rivera her best friend

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andrés Rivera Credit: Rachel Zegler/Twitter

A day after Best Friend's Day on June 8, Zegler shared a photo of her and Rivera. "i missed best friends day. here's mine," she tweeted alongside the black-and-white image of the pair.

June 15, 2022: Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera are both cast in the Hunger Games prequel

On June 15, it was announced that Rivera and Zegler would be teaming up again for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel titled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is slated to hit theaters in 2023. While Zegler was previously announced as District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in May, Rivera will be playing Sejanus Plinth, a Hunger Games mentor who befriends a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth).

June 15, 2022: Rachel Zegler says she's proud of Josh Andrés Rivera