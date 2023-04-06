Rachel Weisz Texted 'Mummy' Costar Brendan Fraser After His Oscar Win: 'I'm So Happy for' Him

The actress said Brendan Fraser's recent success "couldn't have happened to a nicer, nicer guy"

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on April 6, 2023 02:38 PM
Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser. Photo: Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty, Jun Sato/WireImage

Rachel Weisz congratulated Brendan Fraser on his big win.

Weisz, who costarred with Fraser in 1999's The Mummy and its 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns, told Extra that she texted the actor after he won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in The Whale last month.

"I'm so happy for Brendan. Very happy," said Weisz, who won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2006 for The Constant Gardener. "I texted after his win. I texted him after I saw the performance. It was a staggeringly good film."

Weisz was formerly in a relationship for nine years with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. They broke up in 2010 and share son Henry, 16, together.

The Dead Ringers actress, 53, recently told Net-a-Porter's digital title Porter that she is "thrilled" for Fraser, 54, and his career comeback.

"I'm really, really thrilled for him … that he's had this new chapter. And it couldn't have happened to a nicer, nicer guy," said Weisz.

Weisz also told the outlet she didn't expect for The Mummy to continue to be popular among fans over 20 years later.

Rachel Weisz texted Brendan Fraser after his oscar win
Rachel Weisz and Brendan Fraser in The Mummy Returns (2001). Moviestore/Shutterstock

"It's beloved to me too. I feel very much the same. When we were making it, we had no idea — we didn't know if it was going to even sell tickets," she said. "Everybody in The Mummy was just brilliant, and it was just some alchemical thing in it, that it had charm, and charm is such a strange thing. It's either there or it isn't."

The actress played Evelyn in the franchise, though she didn't return for the third film, 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor; the role was recast with Maria Bello. Fraser told Variety in October that he was open to reprising his role if there was an opportunity to do so.

Brendan Fraser accepts the Best Actor award for "The Whale" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Brendan Fraser. Kevin Winter/Getty

"I don't know how it would work. But I'd be open to it, if someone came up with the right conceit," he said.

Fraser also shared why he felt the 2017 Mummy reboot with Tom Cruise didn't turn out to be a success.

"It is hard to make that movie. The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in the new one, was fun," Fraser explained. "That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie. The Mummy should be a thrill ride, but not terrifying and scary."

