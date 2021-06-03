Rachel Weisz Says She 'Lost' the List of Things Marvel Told Her She Can't Say About Black Widow

Rachel Weisz's lips are sealed — kind of.

The Black Widow actress video called into Jimmy Kimmel Live! for Wednesday's episode, where the host revealed she plays Melina Vostokoff in the film before welcoming her to the show.

"I think we're prohibited from saying Melina's second name. I think it's a Marvel Cinematic Universe secret," said Weisz, 51.

"Is it a secret that I just ruined?" asked Jimmy Kimmel, to which his guest responded with some hesitation, "I ... believe so. Oh well."

Later in the interview, Kimmel, 53, asked the Oscar winner what the "rules" from Marvel consisted of, in terms of what she is and isn't allowed to say.

"There is a list ... I lost it," Weisz replied, laughing. "I know the big spoilers, which I'm obviously not gonna say, but my character's second name is [hush-hush]."

"That's out there — that's public knowledge now, so that you don't have to keep [secret]," the host said, joking, "Maybe you shoulda kept the list, I think is what I'm trying to say."

"You know what? You're right," Weisz said.

The actress's character, Melina, has "been trained as a black widow" and is a "highly skilled spy and scientist" in the upcoming MCU film that costars David Harbour and Florence Pugh, with Scarlett Johansson in the titular role.

Weisz also touched on Melina's dynamic with Harbour's character, Alexei Shostakov, in a scene shown during the episode, saying the two are "very, very attracted to each other."

"We haven't seen each other for many years when we sit down and have that meal and he's definitely gained some weight since I last saw him. But Melina, she will just take him any which way," she said. "It's a very hot connection."