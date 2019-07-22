Rachel Weisz Says Husband Daniel Craig Is Doing ‘Very Well’ After Ankle Injury on James Bond Set

Rachel Weisz says her 007 hubby is doing just fine.

Months after Daniel Craig was forced to suspend filming for the latest James Bond movie due to an ankle injury he suffered while performing a stunt on its Jamaican set, his Oscar-winning wife gave a positive update on his health.

“He’s very well, thank you. Really well. He’s doing well,” Weisz, 49, told Extra at the San Diego Comic-Con, where she made an appearance to announce her involvement in Marvel’s upcoming Black Widow movie. Weisz will be starring alongside Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour and Florence Pugh.

In a statement released on the film’s Twitter account in late May, it was revealed the 51-year-old actor would be “undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica.”

“Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020,” the statement read.

Craig was later spotted with a boot and crutches in June before returning to the London set of the movie in July. This is rumored to be his last time playing the secret agent after inheriting the role in 2006’s Casino Royale.

This isn’t the first time Craig has been injured on a movie set. While working on Casino Royale, Craig smashed out his two front teeth during a particularly grueling fight scene, according to a report by the Sunday Mirror.

Weisz and Craig married in 2011, just six months after they began dating. They recently welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in Sept. 2018.

Both have children from previous relationships: Weisz has a 12-year-old son, Henry, with director Darren Aronofsky, while the Spectre star has an adult daughter named Ella, whom he welcomed in 1992 with ex Fiona Loudon.

The notoriously private couple largely keeps their relationship out of the spotlight.

“He’s just too famous,” Weisz told More for its the December/January 2016 cover story when asked why she’s decidedly secretive about their marriage. “It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage.”

“When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything,” the star added. “One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.”