Rachel McAdams Says She'd Return for 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'We'll See How It All Shakes Out'

Girl world may not have seen the last of Rachel McAdams.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 44-year-old actress — who was promoting her new film Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret — said she would "never" say no to Tina Fey, if the latter asked her to come onboard for the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie.

"She's the greatest," McAdams raved of Fey, 52, who costarred alongside McAdams in the original movie and wrote the screenplay for that film. Fey also wrote the Broadway musical on which the new film is based. She is also co-producing the musical film.

Although the original Regina George actress isn't "in the works" currently to make an appearance, "We'll see how it all shakes out," McAdams added.

From left: Lacey Chabert, Rachel McAdams, Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls (2004). CBS via Getty

McAdams also offered major praise to Renée Rapp, who took over as Regina from Taylor Louderman in the Mean Girls Broadway musical and will reprise the queen-bee character in the musical film.

"I don't think she can do any wrong. She is amazing," said McAdams. "She's already got me beat with that voice. So, I'm just excited to see her incarnation."

"It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play, so I hope she has a great time with it. And I can't wait to see it," she added.

Rounding out the cast of the upcoming movie will be Angourie Rice as Cady, Auli'i Cravalho as Janis, Jaquel Spivey as Damian. Avantika and Bebe Wood are set to play Regina's Plastics cohorts, Karen and Gretchen, while Christopher Briney will play Aaron Samuels and Busy Philipps will star as Regina's mom.

Fey and Tim Meadows will also reprise their roles of Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively, from the 2004 teen comedy in the new movie.

McAdams starred as the queen bee in the 2004 hit teen comedy written by Fey and directed by Mark Waters, inspired in part by Rosalind Wiseman's 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes.

She was joined by Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert as the Plastics, the group of popular girls in school who are eventually infiltrated and taken down by Lindsay Lohan's new kid Cady Heron — but not before she loses herself in the fast life of high-school politics.

During an April 2020 appearance on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 livestream, McAdams briefly found time to consider a return as Regina — one of her most iconic roles.

"It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!" the actress replied when asked about a potential sequel to Mean Girls, according to Yahoo Entertainment.