Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell Star in Hilarious Trailer for Netflix’s Eurovision Movie

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams are ready to prove the haters wrong in Netflix's upcoming Eurovision movie.

The two star in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which follows Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong (Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (McAdams), members of the fictional band Fire Saga, as they are given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition.

But with the first trailer premiering on Thursday, it's clear the two aren't exactly a popular choice

"Ever since we were children, we've had one dream," McAdams' Sigrit says at the beginning of the trailer.

"Winning the Eurovision Song Contest," Ferrell's Lars chimes in.

Yet their dream seems ridiculous to the rest of their country, and even Lars's dad, played by Pierce Brosnan, is deeply ashamed of his son.

The trailer shows as the two are chosen anyway and set out to compete, immediately running into stiff competition thanks to Dan Stevens's hottie singer, who soon sets his sights on Sigrid.

As they get ready to perform, Lars points out how important the moment is.

"This is it. We have to prove to Iceland and my extremely handsome father that my life hasn't been a waste," he says.

It doesn't seem to turn out great, however, and the rest of the movie seems to feature their attempt at an epic comeback.

The Eurovision Song Contest, which started broadcasting in 1956, is an annual song competition between around 50 countries, primarily from Europe, where countries submit original songs chosen to represent their nations at the finals in front of an international panel of judges.

The contest has launched the careers of musicians like ABBA, Celine Dion, and Johnny Logan.

Also starring in the movie are Demi Lovato, What We Do in the Shadows star Natasia Demetriou and Fleabag's Jamie Demetriou.