Rachel McAdams Is Down for Mean Girls Sequel: 'It Would Be Fun to Play Regina George Later in Life'

Another original Mean Girls cast member is raising interest on a potential sequel.

Rachel McAdams appeared on the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 livestream over the weekend to thank health care workers, first responders, and all essential workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic. She also briefly found time to consider a return to one of her most iconic roles.

“It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!” McAdams replied after she was asked about a sequel to Mean Girls, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Lindsay Lohan Says She Wants to 'Come Back' with Mean Girls 2: 'That Would Definitely Be an Exciting Thing'

McAdams, 41, starred as the queen bee in the 2004 hit comedy written by Tina Fey. McAdams was joined by Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert as the Plastics, the group of popular girls in school who are eventually infiltrated and taken down by Lindsay Lohan’s new kid Cady Heron, but not before she loses herself in the fast life of high school politics.

Rachel McAdams vs. Lindsay Lohan?! Jonathan Bennett Reveals Rachel 'Has the Best Lips in the World'

Lohan, 33, recently proposed a sequel when she appeared on the podcast Lights Out with David Spade, in which she said she “should probably get back to doing movies at some point.”

“I think I was hanging on to [Mean Girls] for a really long time,” Lohan told David Spade, 55. “I wanted to come back with a Mean Girls 2. To work with Tina [Fey], and the whole crew again, and Mark Waters. That was really what I wanted. I was excited to do that.”

She added, “But that’s all in their hands really. So that would definitely be an exciting thing.”

The movie also starred Fey as a math teacher, Amy Poehler as Regina’s mom, Tim Meadows as the school principal, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese as Cady’s less-popular friends, Jonathan Bennett as Cady’s love interest and Ana Gasteyer and Neil Flynn as Cady’s parents.

Mean Girls was adapted by Fey and husband Jeff Richmond into a successful Broadway musical in 2018, which is now getting its own movie adaptation.