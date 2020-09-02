Rachael Leigh Cook Reveals She Has a Boyfriend After 2019 Divorce: ‘I’m Lucky’

Rachael Leigh Cook dives into the world of online dating in her upcoming Netflix movie Love, Guaranteed. But in real life, the 40-year-old actress doesn't need to get on the apps.

As she reveals in this week's issue of PEOPLE, Cook has found love with a new man, a producer and high school swim coach, after splitting from husband Daniel Gillies last year.

"He's absolutely amazing," Cook says of her current beau. "He's just one of the kindest, smartest, silliest, most incredibly wonderful humans you could ever want to meet. And I'm lucky that he is also tolerating me."

Spending more time with herself over the last few months in quarantine made Cook appreciative of the people around her. "I would say, a real sense of awe that people have been putting up with me for this long because I was spending a lot of time with myself. It is not great," Cook quips of what she's learned since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I have a very tolerant circle is what I've taken away from this."

The star did have her children — 6-year-old Charlotte and 5-year-old Theodore, who she shares with her ex-husband Gillies, 44 — sheltering in place with her, which meant Cook lacks "any Instagram beautiful sourdough bread to show" for her increased time at home.

"I have hours of hiding in a pantry or behind my locked bedroom door from the kids and texting my other mom friends of evidence about this," she continues. "But I do not have any pearls of wisdom. I think that the wisdom comes later."

Hindsight has given Cook the ability to look back fondly on her beloved '90s film She's All That.

"It does hold up as a fun piece of entertainment," she says of the 1999 rom-com. "I haven't watched it from beginning to end in forever, but revisiting parts of it, I think that the movie does with certain societal things that would have needed to be addressed differently in the movie"

The Minnesota native doesn't mind that, more than two decades later, she still gets recognized for her role as Laney Boggs. "My vanity is always delighted that I can be identified as the same person as I was 20 years ago," she says. "So I'm never mad about it. If you see me, definitely come say hello!"

As for a potential reunion with her castmates such as Freddie Prinze Jr., Anna Paquin and Kieran Culkin, "I would absolutely be in for that," Cook reveals. "There's definitely a way to reboot and remake this movie in a more modern way."