See Rachel Brosnahan Bring a Town to Life in First Trailer for Change in the Air

Rachel Brosnahan brings a sleepy town to life in the trailer for her new film Change in the Air.

In the PEOPLE exclusive trailer, the 27-year-old actress portrays Wren Miller, a young woman who witnesses an attempted suicide in the new town she moved to. Wren reports the accident to the police but flees before they can arrive.

Change Is in the Air Attribute to Screen Media

The young woman causes a stir in the small community where the best-kept secrets are those everyone knows. Confusion begins when the postal carrier Josh (Satya Bhabha) begins delivering large bags of letters to Wren, who mostly keeps to herself.

One of Wren’s neighbors, Jo Ann Bayberry (Mary Beth Hurt) begins to investigate Wren, eventually leading to her discovery of what Wren’s letters really entail.

Directed by Dianne Dreyer, the film also stars M. Emmett Walsh, Aidan Quinn, Peter Gerety, Macy Gray and Olympia Dukakis.

Attribute to Screen Media

Dreyer says working with Brosnahan was a “complete joy.”

“In a very brief shooting schedule, Rachel was a consummate professional,” she said. “Even in scenes with very little dialogue, her stillness and intensity make a profound impact in the film. And my cinematographer couldn’t find a bad angle. It was a complete joy to photograph her.”

Change in the Air opens in theaters and on demand on Oct. 19.