Rachel Brosnahan Would 'Jump at the Chance' to Play Lois Lane amid 'Superman: Legacy' Casting Rumors

The actress said "it would be extraordinary" to play Lois Lane in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 15, 2023 02:58 PM
Rachel Brosnahan arrives for Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Season 5 Premiere
Rachel Brosnahan. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan is down to join the Superman realm.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress is among a list of actresses reportedly being considered for the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While on The View Monday, Brosnahan, 32, was asked about the casting rumor. Though she did not confirm the validity of the report, she shared that she would be excited to play the part.

"I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt, is my first piece of advice," she said. "But it would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in destress. And I would jump at the chance if it arose."

THR's report floated a few names of actors and actresses supposedly being considered for the lead roles in the new Superman project. Writer/director Gunn, who is also co-CEO of DC Studios, tweeted on Saturday that he would not confirm or deny anyone who is auditioning.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role," he wrote. "That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact...."

Gunn, 56, added, "For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

In December, Man of Steel's Henry Cavill confirmed that he would no longer play the big-screen superhero. In his Instagram post at the time, he said he has "respect" for DC Studios co-CEO Gunn and Peter Safran's decision not to bring him back, writing, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Henry Cavill Says His Superman Will Be Joyful When Returns
Henry Cavill in Man of Steel (2013). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Cavill, who first began portraying Superman in 2013, wrote to his fans, "We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember .... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!"

Last month, Gunn teased to Variety what he's looking for in the actor who will portray his Clark Kent, aka Superman.

"The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he's also an alien," he said. "It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."

Related Articles
Henry Cavill Says His Superman Will Be Joyful When Returns
Henry Cavill Will Not Be Reprising His Role as Superman: 'My Turn to Wear the Cape Has Passed'
Michael Shannon, Ezra Miller
Michael Shannon Addresses 'The Flash' Costar Ezra Miller Controversy: 'It's Difficult to Talk About'
Pete Davidson Has Hidden Cameo in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Director James Gunn Reveals
Pete Davidson Has Hidden Cameo in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,' Director James Gunn Reveals
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Says She Won't Reprise Gamora Role After 'Guardians Vol. 3': 'It Is the End for Me'
Zachary Levi Seemingly Confirms Report of Dwayne Johnson Meddling with Shazam! 2 Production
Zachary Levi Shares Article Saying Dwayne Johnson Nixed Shazam's Appearance in 'Black Adam'
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash, EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash and SASHA CALLE as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' Director Calls Ezra Miller 'One of the Best Actors I've Ever Worked With,' Shares New Trailer
Jonathan Bennett attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards hosted by Ketel One Family Made Vodka
Jonathan Bennett Teases His Involvement in 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical: 'There's Some Talks' (Exclusive) 
DC Films' Blue Beetle
Watch Xolo Maridueña Gain Superpowers and Fly to Space in DC Studios' 'Blue Beetle' Trailer
Karen Gillan Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
See the Cast of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' In and Out of Costume
EZRA MILLER as Barry Allen / The Flash in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action adventure “THE FLASH,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
'The Flash' First Reactions: Critics Praise Michael Keaton's Return as Batman in 'Ambitious' Movie
Everything to Know About Shazam: Fury of the Gods
Everything to Know About 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Chris Pratt on How 'Guardians' Cast Will Stay in Touch: 'We'll Be There for Each Other' (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 02: James Gunn attends Warner Bros. Premiere of "The Suicide Squad" at The Landmark Westwood on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jacob Elordi attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
James Gunn Debunks Rumors Jacob Elordi Will Play Superman: 'No One Has Been Cast'
BATMAN AND ROBIN, Chris O'Donnell, George Clooney, 1997
Batman and Robin, Superman and Supergirl Movies in the Works as DC Studios Reshapes
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Matthew Rhys attends Netflix's "The Diplomat" New York premiere at Park Lane Hotel on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1566019a) Casino Royale, Daniel Craig Casino Royale - 2006
Matthew Rhys Recalls 'Terrifying' James Bond Audition: 'We Were Just Told to Wear a Dark Suit'
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman
Henry Cavill Out as Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman on Hold: All About the DC Shakeups — So Far