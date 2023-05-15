Rachel Brosnahan Would 'Jump at the Chance' to Play Lois Lane amid 'Superman: Legacy' Casting Rumors

Rachel Brosnahan is down to join the Superman realm.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress is among a list of actresses reportedly being considered for the role of Lois Lane in James Gunn's upcoming Superman: Legacy movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While on The View Monday, Brosnahan, 32, was asked about the casting rumor. Though she did not confirm the validity of the report, she shared that she would be excited to play the part.

"I mean, look, take everything you read on the internet with a grain of salt, is my first piece of advice," she said. "But it would be extraordinary. I grew up watching Lois Lane, this incredibly talented journalist who is far from a damsel in destress. And I would jump at the chance if it arose."

THR's report floated a few names of actors and actresses supposedly being considered for the lead roles in the new Superman project. Writer/director Gunn, who is also co-CEO of DC Studios, tweeted on Saturday that he would not confirm or deny anyone who is auditioning.

"For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role," he wrote. "That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact...."

Gunn, 56, added, "For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

In December, Man of Steel's Henry Cavill confirmed that he would no longer play the big-screen superhero. In his Instagram post at the time, he said he has "respect" for DC Studios co-CEO Gunn and Peter Safran's decision not to bring him back, writing, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Henry Cavill in Man of Steel (2013). Moviestore/Shutterstock

Cavill, who first began portraying Superman in 2013, wrote to his fans, "We can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember .... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!"

Last month, Gunn teased to Variety what he's looking for in the actor who will portray his Clark Kent, aka Superman.

"The next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but he's also an alien," he said. "It's gotta be somebody who has the kindness and the compassion that Superman has and be somebody who you want to give a hug."