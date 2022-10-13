Rachael Leigh Cook Is 'Totally Open' to Marriage Again After Divorce — but Will Be 'More Cautious'

Rachael Leigh Cook jokes she's "the most incorrigible full-tilt romantic you have ever met" while chatting about her new film Spirit Halloween: The Movie

Published on October 13, 2022 04:49 PM
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachael Leigh Cook. Photo: Troy Jensen Photography and Makeup

Is marriage on the table again for Rachael Leigh Cook? Never say never — but she has some caveats.

In a recent chat with PEOPLE about her new movie Spirit Halloween: The Movie, the 43-year-old actress says she is "totally open" to marriage "happening again," following her split from now-ex-husband Daniel Gillies in 2019.

"I am the most incorrigible full-tilt romantic you have ever met in your whole life, to the point that it's probably unreasonable," Cook jokes. "So yeah, totally open to that happening again."

Cook finalized her divorce from actor Gillies, 46, in March 2021, after more than 16 years of marriage. The former couple share two children: son Theodore, 7, and daughter Charlotte, 9.

The She's All That actress later revealed she had a boyfriend in September 2020, just over a year after she and Gillies split.

Speaking about the possibility of getting married again, Cook tells PEOPLE she "will be slightly more cautious in making that decision because I have kids involved and such in my life now."

"But I wouldn't say no," she adds.

Asked whether she has any plans to add to her family again one day, Cook says, "I don't see it for me" — but she isn't 100 percent sure.

"I gotta watch out for my own spontaneous side, and I gotta make that decision with eyes wide open," she explains. "And my boyfriend has to realize how totally insane kids can be, I think, in person a little bit more before we can think about making that step."

"We're still in what I would call an information-gathering phase," the Josie and the Pussycats actress says of her relationship. "It's not romantic, but sometimes good decisions aren't."

Rachael Leigh Cook
Poster for Spirit Halloween: The Movie (2022). Strike Back Studios

In Spirit Halloween, Cook plays the mother of teenager Jake (Donovan Colan), who locks himself inside a Spirit Halloween store with his friends Bo (Jaiden J. Smith) and Carson (Dylan Frankel) — only to face evil forces they have to band together to fight off. The movie also stars Christopher Lloyd, Marla Gibbs and Marissa Reyes.

Cook says part of what drew her to the movie is that it felt "effortlessly classic" and "has that organically nostalgic feel because it takes place in a town that doesn't feel like it's covered in billboards."

It's also the first film she has done specifically for her kids. And while Charlotte thought the movie "was awesome," Theodore "said it was a little scary, but he's 7," Cook notes.

But, "That's just my kids," she adds. "Everyone should just take temperature with their kids and what their tolerance is for these things."

Spirit Halloween: The Movie is now streaming on VOD.

