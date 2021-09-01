Rachael Leigh Cook Says Turning Down X-Men Role Was a 'Huge Misstep'

"I definitely did things for the wrong reasons," Rachael Leigh Cook said

Rachael Leigh Cook has major regrets about turning down a particular role in a superhero franchise.

In an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, the actress, 41, revealed she declined the role of Rogue in 2000's X-Men to avoid acting on a green screen.

"As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that'd made a mistake," she told the publication, calling the move a "huge misstep."

Reflecting on that time in her career, Cook said, "I really though what everyone told me was correct when they said, 'What we need to do now is make sure you're taken seriously.' I definitely did things for the wrong reasons."

Of course, the role of Rogue went to her She's All That co-star Anna Paquin, who would play the Marvel character in three more X-Men films.

Anna Paquin, Hugh Jackman Credit: 20th Century studios

Cook instead decided to focus on smaller, independent films after 2001's Josie and the Pussycats bombed at the box office. The movie, also starring Rosario Dawson and Tara Reid, has since become a cult-classic with fans.

"It definitely took a second," she told PEOPLE in May, while reflecting on the enduring popularity of the big-screen adaptation of the Archie Comics series and the Hanna-Barbera cartoon. "We all loved the movie we made, but sometimes movies don't make money. It's just a business ... but it does do my heart good to know a movie that meant so much to me and the other girls when we made it is now resonating with other people."

Charlotte Easton Gillies and Rachael Leigh Cook Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Cook's latest film is Netflix's He's All That, the gender-flipped remake of her iconic 1999 teen film She's All That.

This time, she plays the mom of the popular teen trying to turn the class geek into prom royalty.

Last week, Cook brought her 7-year-old daughter Charlotte to film's Los Angeles premiere. The actress, who shares Charlotte and son Theodore, 6, with ex-husband Daniel Gillies, told Entertainment Tonight that it was actually her boyfriend Kevin Mann's idea to bring Charlotte to the star-studded event.