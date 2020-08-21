Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies married in August 2004 and announced their separation in June 2019

Rachael Leigh Cook Says She's 'Friends' with Ex Daniel Gillies: Divorce Is 'Not That Bad'

Rachael Leigh Cook is opening up about how she is handling divorce after her split from actor Daniel Gillies.

The actress, who is starring in the upcoming Netflix film Love, Guaranteed, spoke to Entertainment Tonight in which she admitted deciding to split was “really hard.”

“It was really hard when Daniel and I decided to separate because of the massive implications that come with that and the upheaval,” she said. “But honestly, we’re really good.”

She continued, “We’re friends now. We talk about things that we never talked about before because we have this new relationship.”

Cook, 40, and Gilles, 44, married in August 2004 and share two children, daughter Charlotte, 6, and son Theodore, 5.

The She’s All That star said Gillies will “tell me about dates that he goes on and funny things that might have happened and we genuinely laugh about it.”

“I don’t know,” she added. “Divorce needs a new publicist. It’s not that bad.”

The friendly exes have also found a way to co-parent, with Cook saying, “I don’t find that part any more difficult than when we were parenting-parenting.”

The actress and the former Vampire Diaries star announced their separation after 15 years of marriage in a joint statement in June 2019. Gillies filed for divorce in July 2020.

“With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” began the statement, which was shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

“This decision isn’t one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come,” the statement continued.

The couple wrote, “Your discretion in this matter is kindly requested for the sake of our children during this time of transition. Thank you to those of you who are already aware; for your tremendous compassion and understanding.”