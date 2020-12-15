Rachael Leigh Cook Joins Cast of She's All That Reimagining as Mother of Addison Rae's Character

"Look who’s back! Rachael Leigh Cook (@rachaelleighcook) joins the #HesAllThat family, playing Padgett's (@addisonraee) wise and caring mother," an Instagram account for He's All That shared

Rachael Leigh Cook is all that!

The She's All That star, 41, has joined the cast of He's All That, the upcoming gender-swapped reimagining of the iconic 1999 teenage classic.

Cook will play the mother of TikTok star Addison Rae's character Padgett Sawyer, who is inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s role as Zack Siler in the original film.

"Look who’s back! Rachael Leigh Cook (@rachaelleighcook) joins the #HesAllThat family, playing Padgett's (@addisonraee) wise and caring mother," an Instagram account for He's All That shared on Monday, alongside a photo of the costars sitting on canvas chairs bearing the name of the new film.

A publicist for the movie tells PEOPLE that Cook's character will not be a reprisal of her original role as Laney Boggs.

Cook is just one of several people from the She's All That slated to come on board for the reimagining. Original producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay are producing the remake, while R. Lee Fleming — the screenwriter behind She's All That — is writing the updated flick.

"I'm thrilled to be reunited with so many familiar faces!" Cook said in a statement from the film's press release. "This version has a great new spin that I think people will really enjoy."

With Mean Girls director Mark Waters set to helm the project, He's All That will also star Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Petyon Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob and Myra Molloy.

PEOPLE got the exclusive first look at He's All That earlier in December, which sees Rae (born Addison Easterling) act in the reimagined version of the rom-com from a teenage girl's perspective.

In a more modern twist, Rae's character is a social media influencer who decides to turn her school's biggest nerd into a prom king after being dumped by her boyfriend. Buchanan will play the boy who gets the makeover.

Buchanan, 21, recently told PEOPLE that working with Rae "is such a treat."

"She really came into this movie with so much drive, hard work and passion to show her abilities as an actor," he said of Rae, who has more than 70 million followers on TikTok.

While Buchanan couldn't reveal too much about the new film, he did tell PEOPLE he loved "that the gender roles are reversed."