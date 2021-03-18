Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Split

Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies announced their separation in June 2019 after 15 years of marriage

Rachael Leigh Cook and Daniel Gillies have finalized their divorce, PEOPLE can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, a Los Angeles judge signed off on the actors' divorce on March 10, nearly two years after the couple split in June 2019.

Per the documents, the She's All That star, 41, and the Vampire Diaries alum, 45, will share legal and physical custody of their two children: daughter Charlotte, 7, and son Theodore, 5. They will also share equal custody and costs of their two dogs and two cats.

Neither star will receive spousal support, the documents state.

The exes also finalized their property agreements: Cook will keep ownership of their home in Redondo Beach, California and retain a 2020 Audi and her personal items, while Gillies will keep his 2019 BMW, the title and interest associated with Lovesfool Productions, Inc. and his personal items, according to the documents.

Cook and Gillies will share profits of their $1.9 million family home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles that they are selling.

Cook and Gillies announced their separation after 15 years of marriage in a joint statement in June 2019. Gillies filed for divorce in July 2020.

"With deep gratitude for every year we have spent together and the thousands of beautiful memories shared, we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," began the statement, which was shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

"This decision isn't one we have come to easily or lightly. We love and respect each other as parents, people and artists and look forward to maintaining the best parts of our relationship for many years to come," the statement added.

In August, Cook told Entertainment Tonight that while her and Gillies' decision to split was "really hard," the exes are "friends now" as they co-parent their two children.

"We talk about things that we never talked about before because we have this new relationship," said Cook, who added that the Virgin River actor will "tell me about dates that he goes on and funny things that might have happened and we genuinely laugh about it."

"I don't know," she added. "Divorce needs a new publicist. It's not that bad."

Cook has also found new love following her split from Gillies: she told PEOPLE in September that she's dating a producer and high school swim coach.