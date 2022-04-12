Rachael Leigh Cook, Christopher Lloyd Starring in Movie About a Haunted Spirit Halloween Store
Spirit Halloween is popping up in an unlikely place: the big screen!
The popular seasonal costume and prop store — which has over 1,400 locations across the county — has partnered with Strike Back Studios, Hideout Pictures and Particular Crowd to create a family-friendly adventure film called Spirit Halloween, Variety reports.
According to the outlet, Spirit Halloween will focus on three middle-school friends who dare one another to spend Halloween night locked inside a Spirit Halloween.
"They soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters," the logline says. "The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."
The movie will star Back to the Future legend Christopher Lloyd and She's All That star Rachael Leigh Cook, along with Marla Gibbs of 227 fame.
Other cast members include Donavan Colan, Dylan Frankel, Jaiden Smith, and Marissa Reyes.
The film was written by Billie Bates and will be directed by David Poag. Noor Ahmed, president of Strike Back Studios, will produce Spirit Halloween with Shannon Houchins while executive producers include Tomás' Yanelevich, Peter Bevan, Mariana Sanjurjo and Clay Epstein.
"One of the reasons I immediately connected with the script is it is very much inspired by some of my favorite kid adventure films growing up from The Goonies, Gremlins, Monster Squad and so many great films made by Amblin Entertainment," Ahmed told Variety.
Spirit Halloween is set to release October 2022.