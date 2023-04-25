The Beautiful Things Melissa McCarthy's Costars Have Said About Her

"She's a dream come true" and "You have it all" are among the highlights

By Kate Hogan
Published on April 25, 2023 08:30 AM
01 of 05

Kristen Bell

Image
Universal Pictures

"She's a dream come true," Bell told ET Canada at the premiere of The Boss. "Because when you're not laughing from something she's saying you're just smiling because she's an extremely nice, authentic person."

02 of 05

Sandra Bullock

SANDRA BULLOCK & MELISSA MCCARTHY
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Having kids connected us on a deeper level. And the things we're obsessed with outside of being a mom are the same, too, [like] construction and house renovation," McCarthy's The Heat costar Bullock told PARADE. "The minute they'd say, 'And cut,' we'd bolt to our little chairs, flip open our iPads, and look at magazines. 'I'm tearing down a wall; do you think we should do the window here?' We're kindred spirits in that world. If we had a beer den, with Barcaloungers — but our version of that — it'd be great."

03 of 05

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy
Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. Vivien Killilea/Getty

Honoring her Nine Perfect Strangers costar with the Icon Award at the 2021 InStyle Awards, Kidman said, "Here is the secret to being iconic, to being Melissa McCarthy. You have to be a real weirdo, and you have to have great skin. The rest is just bloody hard work and exquisite talent. And babe, you have it all."

04 of 05

Octavia Spencer

melissa mccarthy and octavia spencer
Hopper Stone/Netflix

"I knew her before she had kids," Thunder Force costar Octavia Spencer told PEOPLE. "And I know her as a mom. She's raising two amazing young women and they have her as a role model. That's one of my favorite things about her. I mean, aside from all of my other favorite things. I just love seeing her with Georgie and Viv."

05 of 05

Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman (L) and Melissa McCarthy arrive at the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Identity Thief"
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Working with Melissa is fantastic because the day doesn't feel like work," he told Digital Spy when promoting their film Identity Thief. "When you're with somebody that you love it just feels like ... play time. And it's great. I could't give a greater compliment."

