The Beautiful Things Melissa McCarthy's Costars Have Said About Her

01 of 05 Kristen Bell Universal Pictures "She's a dream come true," Bell told ET Canada at the premiere of The Boss. "Because when you're not laughing from something she's saying you're just smiling because she's an extremely nice, authentic person."

02 of 05 Sandra Bullock Kevin Mazur/WireImage "Having kids connected us on a deeper level. And the things we're obsessed with outside of being a mom are the same, too, [like] construction and house renovation," McCarthy's The Heat costar Bullock told PARADE. "The minute they'd say, 'And cut,' we'd bolt to our little chairs, flip open our iPads, and look at magazines. 'I'm tearing down a wall; do you think we should do the window here?' We're kindred spirits in that world. If we had a beer den, with Barcaloungers — but our version of that — it'd be great."

03 of 05 Nicole Kidman Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy. Vivien Killilea/Getty Honoring her Nine Perfect Strangers costar with the Icon Award at the 2021 InStyle Awards, Kidman said, "Here is the secret to being iconic, to being Melissa McCarthy. You have to be a real weirdo, and you have to have great skin. The rest is just bloody hard work and exquisite talent. And babe, you have it all."

04 of 05 Octavia Spencer Hopper Stone/Netflix "I knew her before she had kids," Thunder Force costar Octavia Spencer told PEOPLE. "And I know her as a mom. She's raising two amazing young women and they have her as a role model. That's one of my favorite things about her. I mean, aside from all of my other favorite things. I just love seeing her with Georgie and Viv."