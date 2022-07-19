Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Quinta Brunson, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson and more, premieres this fall on The Roku Channel

See Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in Daniel Radcliffe's Weird Al Movie

Quinta Brunson and Daniel Radcliffe in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (2022)

Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al in Weird The Al Yankovic Story

Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey in Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al in Weird The Al Yankovic Story

Quinta Brunson is wading into the land of the weird.

In a first-look image, Brunson, 32, sports Winfrey's iconic short, voluminous 'do, wearing a patterned, belted dress with a plunging neckline and multicolored earrings.

As Yankovic, Radcliffe, 32, smiles for the camera, wearing a necklace made up of several records over his bare chest.

"Let's get #weird," Brunson wrote Tuesday on Twitter and her Instagram Story, sharing the snapshot.

Set to premiere on The Roku Channel later this year, Weird is "the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time," according to a release.

"From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true," the synopsis continues. "An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him."

PEOPLE exclusively debuted the first official photo of Radcliffe in costume as Yankovic in February.

"Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly," he said at the time, "and I'm honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

And Radcliffe has Yankovic's blessing. The "White & Nerdy" singer, 62, said in a January statement that he is "absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying" him, joking of the Harry Potter alum, "I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

The biopic's first trailer dropped in May, teasing glimpses of both Radcliffe as Yankovic and Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna.

In addition to Radcliffe, Brunson and Wood, 34, Julianne Nicholson, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss and Jimmy Walker Jr. also star.