John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Horror Hit A Quiet Place Is Getting a Sequel!

Paramount Pictures is returning to A Quiet Place.

Chairman Jim Gianopulos announced Wednesday at CinemaCon that the studio is already developing a sequel to John Krasinski’s breakout horror hit.

Krasinski directed and stars in A Quiet Place, and also co-wrote the screenplay with Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. The nearly dialogue-free movie centers on a family (led by Krasinski and his real-life wife, Emily Blunt) as they struggle to survive in a world of monsters that hunt by sound.

Since hitting theaters earlier this month, A Quiet Place has proved a major critical and commercial hit, raking in more than $134.8 million domestically and $213.3 million worldwide. It boasts a 95-percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It remains to be seen whether the sequel will focus on the same characters as the original film, but Blunt and Krasinski previously told EW they want to work together again.

“We really, really do,” Blunt said. “It would have to be the right thing, but if he would direct me, I could pop in. I don’t have to be the lead!”

“It’s definitely going to be hard to top this,” Krasinski added.