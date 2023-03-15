Quentin Tarantino's Next — and Potentially Final — Movie Title Revealed as 'The Movie Critic' : Report

Quentin Tarantino's self-proclaimed final movie is on its way.

On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Tarantino, 59, has written a script titled The Movie Critic that he is now preparing to direct in the fall, citing sources.

Details surrounding the upcoming film's premise and plot remain unclear, but the outlet reported that the film is set in Los Angeles during the late 1970s and centers around a female lead.

THR speculated that the film could focus on the late movie critic Pauline Kael, whom Tarantino "is known to have a deep respect for," and who for several months in 1979 worked as a consultant at Paramount Pictures, according to the outlet. Kael died in 2001.

Tarantino's upcoming movie does not yet have a studio behind it and could be auctioned for potential buyers as early as this week, according to THR. The filmmaker's last movie, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, was distributed by Sony.

A representative for Tarantino did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment Wednesday.

Tarantino has said for years that he would only make 10 movies in his career. In November 2022, the Pulp Fiction filmmaker told CNN's Chris Wallace that his next movie would be his last after releasing nine standalone films, starting with 1992's Reservoir Dogs. This figure does not count 2007's Death Proof, which served as half of the double feature Grindhouse alongside Robert Rodriguez's Planet Terror.

"I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show," Tarantino told Wallace, 75. "I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

Tarantino has won two Academy Awards for screenwriting: for 1994's Pulp Fiction and 2012's Django Unchained, both of which he also directed. The remainder of his directed standalone features include Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009) and The Hateful Eight (2015).

Back in November, Tarantino told Wallace that he doesn't "want to work to diminishing returns," explaining: "I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch when, already, I'm feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now."

"And that's what happens — that's exactly what happens," he added.

Asked by Wallace whether he knows what his "10th and last film is going to be," Tarantino replied at the time: "No, I don't, at all, 'cause I'm also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie."