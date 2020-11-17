Quentin Tarantino Set to Write Two New Books, Including a Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood Novel

Quentin Tarantino will release a novel version of Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood next summer

After years of being praised for his screenplays, Quentin Tarantino is finally putting his writing skills to paper in two upcoming books.

The famed writer and director, who's won two Best Original Screenplay Oscars in his career, signed a two-book deal with Harper, according to Deadline.

Tarantino, 57, is set to first release a novel version of his 2019 movie Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, fresh off the 10 Oscar nominations it received earlier this year. The novel will fill in more about the characters played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar earlier this year for the film.

“In the seventies movie novelizations were the first adult books I grew up reading,” Tarantino told Deadline. “And to this day I have a tremendous amount of affection for the genre. So as a movie-novelization aficionado, I’m proud to announce Once Upon a Time ...In Hollywood my contribution to this often marginalized, yet beloved sub-genre in literature. I’m also thrilled to further explore my characters and their world in a literary endeavor that can (hopefully) sit alongside its cinematic counterpart."

The novel will follow Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Pitt) both backwards and forward in time and expand on scenes in the movie, including their time making Italian Westerns and more. Other characters who were largely cut from the film will feature in the novel, set to hit stands summer 2021.

Tarantino is also writing Cinema Speculation, set to be a deep-dive into movies of the 1970s and the industry around them. The book will reportedly feature essays, reviews, personal writing, and tantalizing “what if’s" from Tarantino, a known '70s-obsessed cinephile.

“Quentin Tarantino’s literary talents have been in plain sight since his first scripts, but to see how skillfully he endows his characters with life on the page and how he constantly takes a reader by surprise, even one who knows the movie by heart, is to see a master storyteller trying on a new form and making it his own," said HarperCollins vice president and executive editor Noah Eaker in a statement.