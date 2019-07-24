Quentin Tarantino Says He and Uma Thurman Talked About a Possible Kill Bill: Volume 3

With Quentin Tarantino set to make one more movie before his retirement, he says a third movie in the Kill Bill franchise is possible
Quentin Tarantino has said he’ll make one more film after the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — but is his final project a possible Kill Bill sequel?
The director, 56, spoke about the possibility of a Kill Bill: Volume 3 with Uma Thurman on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this month.
“Me and Uma have been actually [sic] talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth,” Tarantino said. “I’m not sure if I’m going to do it, but I have thought about it a little further.”
The director continued, “And if any of my movies would be taken — me and Uma were literally talking about it last week — so if any of my movies were going to spring from one of my other movies, it would be the third Kill Bill.”
When asked if there was a character he thought about most often, Tarantino said, “I think the four that would qualify the most [would be] the Bride, Bill, Landa and Aldo,” referring to Thurman, 49, David Carridine, Christoph Waltz and Brad Pitt‘s characters, respectively.
“I wondered about what happens to the Bride, you know 10 years later, 15 years later, what happens to her daughter,” he said. “With Bill — none of these I’ve worked out scenarios for — but the whole Bill origin story has always entranced me with the idea of these three godfathers: Esteban Vihaio, the Mexican pimp; Hattori Hanzō and Pai Mei. And how he had to go through all three of those to become this diabolical Bill.”
RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Says He’s at the ‘End of the Road’ with Making Movies: ‘I’ve Given All I Have’
Tarantino has long been outspoken of retiring after making 10 films. Earlier this month, he mentioned a Star Trek film could be a contender, adding, “It might happen.”
So what’s next for Tarantino after he’s retired from filmmaking? The auteur says he has his eye on writing.
“I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative,” Tarantino told GQ Australia earlier this month. “I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”
RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Says If He Makes a Star Trek Movie It Will Be His Last: ‘That Might Happen’
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino’s ninth film, centers around actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt, 55), both of whom struggle to find a place in the industry as the ’60s’ end.
The film also stars Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is in theaters this Friday.