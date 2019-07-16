Quentin Tarantino Says If He Makes a Star Trek Movie It Will Be His Last: 'That Might Happen'

Could a Star Trek film be the last one Quentin Tarantino ends his career on? It’s possible.

The 56-year-old director mentioned a “loophole” when he appeared on ReelBlend podcast by Cinemablend about ending his career on 10 films.

“I guess I do have a loophole, [if] the idea was to throw a loophole into it,” Tarantino said. “Which would be [to go], ‘Uhhh, I guess Star Trek doesn’t count. I can do Star Trek, but naturally, I would end on an original.’”

He continued, “But the idea of doing 10 isn’t to come up with a loophole. I actually think, if I was going to do Star Trek, I should commit to it.”

“It’s my last movie. There should be nothing left-handed about it,” Tarantino added. “I don’t know if I’m going to do that, but it might happen.”

Tarantino’s acclaimed career has comprised solely of original works so far, from Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and now to his ninth installment Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — all of which he has written, too.

Image zoom Quentin Tarantino & Chris Pine Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage; Kimberley French/Paramount Pictures

The director explained if he did direct a Star Trek film it would be an opportunity to see what his career could have been like had he focused on franchises.

“There also is another thought process going on where it’s like, yes [my last movie] could be original,” Tarantino said. “On the other hand, maybe that could show a different career I could’ve had. Whereas maybe [Once Upon a Time in Hollywood] is my last original — I’m not saying that’s the case — but maybe this is my last original, and Star Trek or any other thing, a book or something like this, is the career I could have had if I wasn’t just writing everything all the time.”

He added, “Maybe I could have had a different career if I looked for other people’s scripts, or if I wanted to find a book to be inspired by, and do an adaptation of. That would’ve been a different career. And maybe that could be fun to explore on the 10th [film]. I don’t know. I mean, I’m making all this up as I go along, but those are two different ways I could look at it.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood centers around actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth, both of whom struggle to find a place in the industry as the 60s end.

The film stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino among several others.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is in theaters July 26.