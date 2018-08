A Look Inside Quentin Tarantino's Movie About Sharon Tate That Stars Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie

As the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate’s tragic death looms, director Quentin Tarantino is moving things along with his latest, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which will recount the sensational Manson Family murder that rocked the nation.

Starring a cast of Hollywood titans, including Leonardo DiCaprio along with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, Tarantino’s highly anticipated drama is set to be released July 26, 2019, just two weeks before the date of the 26-year-old starlet’s brutal killing.

Though details of the film remain scarce, several of the cast members have shared first-looks of their 1960s-clad characters, with surfaced photos taken on-set of Los Angeles’ time-warped streets. Click ahead for a first look at Tarantino’s ninth movie.