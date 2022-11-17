Quentin Tarantino Says We're Living in One of 'the Worst Eras' in Moviegoing History

Quentin Tarantino said on his Video Archives Podcast that modern day movies, as well as the 1950s and 1980s are "the worst era[s] in Hollywood history"

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 17, 2022 01:16 PM
Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

Quentin Tarantino does not think modern moviegoing culture is in a good place.

In last Tuesday's episode of the auteur director's Video Archives Podcast with cohost and Pulp Fiction cowriter Roger Avary, Tarantino, 59, expressed that he feels current-day movie offerings from Hollywood are up there with some of the worst decades in American film history.

"Even though the '80s was the time that I probably saw more movies in my life than ever, at least as far as going out to the movies was concerned, I do feel that '80s cinema is, along with the '50s, the worst era in Hollywood history," the director said during the episode.

"Matched only by now" he added. "Matched only by the current era!"

Tarantino added some nuance to his opinion on modern films, sharing that he finds "the good thing about being in a bad era of Hollywood cinema is the ones that don't conform, the ones that stand out from the pack," can receive deserving acclaim.

Though the famous director's thoughts on modern-day moviegoing are clear, he has found some movies that "stand out from the pack" in recent months.

In August, Tarantino offered praise for Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick during an interview for CinemaBlend's ReelBlend podcast in which he said he "f---ing loved" the movie and saw it in the theater.

Quentin Tarantino visits The SiriusXM Hollywood Studios in Los Angeles on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Vivien Killilea/Getty

"Normally I don't talk about new movies that much because then I'm only forced to say good things, or else I'm slamming someone. And I don't want to do that. But in this case, I f---ing love Top Gun: Maverick. I thought it was fantastic," said Tarantino.

"That and [Steven] Spielberg's West Side Story both provided a true cinematic spectacle, the kind that I'd almost thought that I wasn't going to see anymore," he added at the time.

Tarantino also noted "the respect and the love of" the original 1986 film Top Gun's director, the late Tony Scott, "in every frame" of the sequel, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski.

"I love both Tony Scott's cinema so much, and I love Tony so much that that's as close as we're ever going to get to seeing one more Tony Scott movie," Tarantino said. "[Koskinski, 48] did a great job."

He went on to say that he could see nods to Scott, who died in 2012 at age 68, "almost in every decision" throughout Maverick, explaining, "It was consciously right there, but in this really cool way that was really respectful."

"And I think it was in every decision [Cruise, 60] made in the film," Tarantino said.

