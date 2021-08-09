Quentin Tarantino said he has never shared his filmmaking fortune with his mom after she tried to discourage his writing career

Quentin Tarantino Says He's Stuck to a Childhood Promise to Never Give a 'Penny' to His Mom

Quentin Tarantino has stuck to a promise he made back when he was just 12 to never share his fortune with his mother.

After his mother allegedly tried to end his filmmaking aspirations at a young age, Tarantino, now 58, vowed to never give money from his movie career to her.

Tarantino shared the story on a recent episode of The Moment podcast, hosted by Billions co-creator Brian Koppelman, while looking back on the moment when his mom reprimanded him for writing screenplays in school, per Yahoo News.

The Pulp Fiction director said he got in trouble for writing during the school day, with teachers who "looked at it as a defiant act of rebellion that I'm doing this instead of my school work."

"My mom always had a hard time about my scholastic non-ability," he told Koppelman, adding that his mom "was bitching at me about [writing screenplays]... and then in the middle of her little tirade, she said, 'Oh, and by the way, this little 'writing career,' with the finger quotes and everything. This little 'writing career' that you're doing? That s--- is over.'"

He continued, "When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I go, 'Okay lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see one penny one from my success. There will be no house for you. There's no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that.' "

When Koppelman asked if Tarantino had really followed through with his promise, the director confirmed, "Yeah," explaining, "I helped her out with a jam with the IRS. But no house. No Cadillac, no house."

After Koppelman tried to push back, suggesting Tarantino's mother "drove him" to prove her wrong with her words, Tarantino replied, "There are consequences for your words as you deal with your children. Remember there are consequences for your sarcastic tone about what's meaningful to them."

Tarantino has gone on to become one of the most successful directors in modern day Hollywood, with films like Kill Bill, Django Unchained, and Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood. The writer/director recently became a father with the birth of his first child, a son named Leo, with wife Daniella.

While his latest project is a novelization of 2019's Once Up A Time ... In Hollywood, Tarantino said in June that he's contemplating ending his filmmaking career in favor of writing books or theater.