Quentin Tarantino Says 'Django Unchained' Was Not Kanye West's Idea: 'That Didn't Happen'

Quentin Tarantino told Jimmy Kimmel that Kanye West once pitched him a music video idea that would have depicted West as a slave

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 28, 2022 10:32 AM
Quentin Tarantino, Kanye West
Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Quentin Tarantino is denying Kanye West's claim that he gave the director and Jamie Foxx the idea for 2012's Django Unchained.

During Tarantino's Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance Thursday, the 59-year-old filmmaker smiled when Jimmy Kimmel asked whether there was truth to West's recent assertion that he pitched the original idea for the movie as a music video for his 2005 single "Gold Digger."

"There's not truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django and then he told that to me, and I go, 'Hey, wow, that's a really great idea. Let me take Kanye's idea and make Django Unchained out of it,' " Tarantino told Kimmel, 54. "That didn't happen."

Tarantino continued to explain that he had the idea for the 2012 film "for a while before I ever met Kanye."

"[West] wanted to do a giant movie version of The College Dropout [his 2004 debut album] the way he did the album," the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood director said. "So he wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and then release it as this giant movie... not videos, nothing as crass as videos, movies, they were going to be movies based on each of the different tracks."

Tarantino noted that he and West used the opportunity as an "excuse to meet each other" for the first time and said the rapper "did have an idea for a video."

"I do think it was for the 'Gold Digger' video, that he would be a slave," he told Kimmel. "And the whole thing was this slave narrative where he's a slave and he's singing 'Gold Digger.' And it was very funny. It was a really, really funny idea."

He added that at the time, West's idea was "meant to be ironic" after Kimmel noted that the idea appeared to be for "a funny slave movie."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"And it's like a huge musical. I mean, like no expenses spared with him in this slave rag outfit, doing everything," Tarantino told Kimmel. "And then that was also part of the part of the pushback on it. But I wish he had done it. It sounded really cool. Anyway, that's what he's referring to."

ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West. Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

West's claim that Tarantino and Foxx, who collaborated with West on "Gold Digger" and later starred in Django Unchained, "got the idea from me" stems from an interview with Piers Morgan last Friday, in which the English TV personality asked West if he believes there are limits to free speech.

"Tarantino can write a movie about slavery, where actually — him and Jamie — they got the idea from me, because the idea for 'Django' I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for 'Gold Digger,' " West said during the Piers Morgan Uncensored appearance. "And then Tarantino turned it into a film."

West, 45, has been widely criticized by a slew of celebrities — including Lizzo, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and more — and lost multiple brand deals in recent weeks for repeated violent antisemitic remarks.

Related Articles
Trevor Noah sharing that he doesn't have any "beef" with Kanye West
Trevor Noah Says He Doesn't Have 'Beef' with Kanye West: He's 'Dealing with a Mental Health Issue'
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Adidas Cuts Ties with Kanye West After His 'Unacceptable, Hateful and Dangerous' Antisemitic Comments
Howard Stern attends the "America's Got Talent" pre-show red carpet arrivals at Radio City Music Hall on August 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/FilmMagic); Kanye West attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Howard Stern Says Kanye West Is 'Like Hitler,' His Mental State Is No Excuse for Antisemitic Comments
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
Jack Antonoff; Lizzo; John Legend
John Legend, Lizzo and More Call Out Kanye West for Antisemitic and Bullying Posts: 'Unacceptable'
Jamie Lee Curtis, Kanye West
Jamie Lee Curtis Tears Up While Condemning Kanye West's Antisemitic Tweet: 'Abhorrent Behavior'
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Kanye West and Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams Rapper for Bullying Her
'Vogue' Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Meets with Kanye West as Magazine Slams His Bullying Behavior
Kanye West
Kanye West Defends White Lives Matter Shirt During Controversial Tucker Carlson Interview
Quentin Tarantino at Rome Film Fest 2021; Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick
Quentin Tarantino Praises 'Fantastic' 'Top Gun: Maverick' as 'A True Cinematic Spectacle'
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jimmy Kimmel, Quinta Brunson
Sheryl Lee Ralph Confronted Jimmy Kimmel After His Quinta Brunson Emmys Bit: 'The Disrespect'
Chaka Khan, Kanye West
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump; Jamie Foxx
Watch Jamie Foxx Make Snoop Dogg Laugh Mid-Interview with His Donald Trump Impersonation
Eternals World Premiere Red Carpet
Did Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Get Married? Stars Spotted Wearing Gold Bands on Their Ring Fingers
Nicki Minaj, Kanye West
Nicki Minaj Appears to Call Kanye West a 'Clown' After Cutting 'Monster' from Festival Set
Ashton Kutcher
Ashton Kutcher Says Wife Mila Kunis Told Him He Was 'Like a Different Guy' with 'Vengeance' Mustache