Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time Is Coming Back to Theaters with 4 New Scenes

Quentin Tarantino is re-releasing Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood in theaters — with a few surprises.

Tarantino, 56, is including over 10 minutes of new footage — amounting to four never-before-seen scenes — for his summer hit starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, according to IndieWire.

The outlet reports the film will be screened again at 1,000 movie theaters across the country and Canada beginning Friday.

The theatrically released version of the film had a run time of 2 hours and 40 minutes. Tarantino’s original, unreleased cut of the film ran four hours and 20 minutes, IndieWire previously reported.

The news comes after the film was no longer set to screen in China due to Tarantino’s depictions of Bruce Lee, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Image zoom Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Andrew Cooper

RELATED: Bruce Lee’s Daughter Slams His ‘Caricature’-Like Portrayal in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee reportedly made a direct appeal to China’s National Film Administration, the outlet reported.

Shannon reportedly asked the board to demand changes to Bruce’s portrayal before its release in China. Meanwhile, THR reported that Tarantino has no intention of cutting his film to appease the country’s regulators.

In Once Upon a Time, Bruce — played by Mike Moh — is seen standing up to Brad Pitt‘s fictional character, stuntman Cliff Booth, on the 1969 set of The Green Hornet. The two duke it out for one round where Bruce bests the newcomer, but in the following round, Booth easily overtakes the martial arts legend — appearing to be the supreme sportsman.