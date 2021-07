Quentin Tarantino Would Cast Maya Hawke in Potential Kill Bill Vol. 3 Opposite Mom Uma Thurman

"To cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be f------ exciting," the director said

Quentin Tarantino is opening up about how he would cast a potential Kill Bill: Vol 3.

During Tuesday's The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the 58-year-old Oscar-winning writer and director chatted with host Joe Rogan about how he would keep casting close to one of the original stars, should another Kill Bill installment ever be made.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Explaining what a third film would follow, Tarantino said, "I think it's just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, Bebe, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered."

"And now The Bride and Bebe are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be f------ exciting," he added.

Kill Bill Uma Thurman in Kill Bill | Credit: Andrew Cooper/A Band Apart/Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

Tarantino and Thurman, 51, have had a rocky relationship over the years, however, stemming from a car accident that injured the actress on the Kill Bill: Vol 2 set.

The public first learned of the incident between the pair years later in February 2018, when Thurman gave an interview to The New York Times. According to the actress, she suffered from permanent neck damage, a concussion and damage to her knees in the crash.

In the Times piece, the star said she asked Tarantino to see the footage of the accident for years, but he refused. Then, in 2017, he finally apologized and shared the jarring video.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2018, Thurman she would consider working with the director again in the future. "I understand him and if he wrote a great part and we were both in the right place about it, that would be something else," she said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino Says Uma Thurman's Crash on Kill Bill Is 'The Biggest Regret of My Life'

Over the years, Tarantino – who also directed Thurman in Pulp Fiction – has spoken candidly about a potential Kill Bill Vol. 3. In December 2019, he teased a potential third installment, telling Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show there was a story in the works.

"I do have an idea of what I would do with it," he said then. "That was the whole thing, was conquering that concept, exactly what's happened to the Bride since then and what I would want to do. I wouldn't want to come up with a cockamamie adventure. She doesn't deserve that. The Bride has fought long and hard."

Kill Bill: Vol 1 star Vivica A. Fox has also shared her own thoughts on a potential follow-up to the film, expressing interest in Zendaya playing her daughter.

Noting that though she wasn't sure if another sequel would ever happen, Fox, 56, told NME in July 2020 she had a feeling that "hopefully [Tarantino] was waiting on [the actress who plays] my daughter to grow up a little bit."