Quentin Tarantino Had a 'No Cell Phones' Policy on Set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino has a new rule for being on set during his films — put the cell phones away!

In an interview on The Rich Eisen Show, actor Timothy Olyphant — who plays real-life actor James Stacy in Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — revealed that the famed film director had a policy of no cell phone use during filming.

“His set is a set unlike anything I have ever been on,” Olyphant, 51, said of the 56-year-old’s on-set policy.

“Quentin has got no cell phones on set. None. You’re fired. Cell phone…out, done, you’re going home,” he added.

The Santa Clarita Diet actor went on, explaining that Tarantino had a booth set up for the cast and crew to check their phones in upon arriving on set each day.

Image zoom Timothy Olyphant Michael Loccisano/Getty

RELATED: Timothy Olyphant Recalls Bonding with Luke Perry on Final Film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

“If you needed to make a phone call, you go out on the street and make a phone call,” Olyphant added. However, from his perspective, the rule wasn’t implemented to stop people from taking pictures or videos at the studio.

“I think it’s about creating an environment where we are all here, making this thing,” he said. “That is what we are going to do. We aren’t going to be over there, doing some other thing. We are here, and this is what we are doing, and we are going to take it really seriously.”

As Olyphant calls it, the rule was one of the “greatest gifts that he gave the entire crew and actors.”

The star-studded cast includes Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, who plays Manson family murder victim and actress Sharon Tate in the film.

RELATED: Margot Robbie Defends Her Decision to Work with Quentin Tarantino: ‘It Was My Lifelong Dream’

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — also starring Luke Perry in his final role, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham — hits theaters July 26.