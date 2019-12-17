Quentin Tarantino Likely Won’t Make R-Rated Star Trek His Last Film: ‘I’m Steering Away’ from It

Quentin Tarantino is reevaluating Star Trek as his tenth and final film before retiring for good.

The Oscar winner, 56, spoke to Consequence and Sound recently and was asked to provide an update on his R-rated movie version for the franchise, which he’s been touting for years. “I think I’m steering away from Star Trek,” he admitted.

“I haven’t had an official conversation with those guys yet,” Tarantino said. “In a strange way, it seems like this movie, [Once Upon a Time… in] Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voila kind of statement.”

He continued, “I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, ‘Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?’ No, no don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus?”

Image zoom Quentin Tarantino David M. Benett/Getty

“If the Earth is saying do it, do it,” Tarantino added. “Not that it was an argument, but a little thought, like, ‘Well, if I’m gonna go out like Max Ophuls style, Lola Montez, this is it, and if it’s not good, then all my other work is trash, alright.’”

Tarantino admitted Star Trek “would have been the one,” but not having it pan out seems to have worked for him instead.

“In a weird way, it actually kind of freed me up,” he said. “I mean, I have no idea what the story of the next one’s going to be. I don’t even have a clue.”

While the acclaimed director may not have an idea in mind for his final foray in directing, he did say he saw his tenth film as being “like the epilogue” of a book.

RELATED VIDEO: William Shatner Believes Captain Kirk Would Be ‘Running Wild’ in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’

“I might come up with a really big idea,” he said. “But right now, the idea of a smaller audience almost all the way around is appealing to me.”

In July, the director spoke to GQ Australia in a joint interview with his Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt about capping his career at 10 films.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” he said, adding he was more interested in pursuing “creative” projects in other mediums.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Says If He Makes a Star Trek Movie It Will Be His Last: ‘That Might Happen’

“I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative,” Tarantino continued. “I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

Pitt told the magazine Tarantino was “dead serious” about his intention of retiring from films.

“No, I don’t think he’s bluffing at all,” Pitt said. “I think he’s dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game. But he has other plans and we’re not going to have to say goodbye for a long time.”