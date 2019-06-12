Quentin Tarantino Promises His Star Trek Movie Will Be 'R-Rated' — 'If I Do It'

Quentin Tarantino may be focused on his ninth film at the moment, but the Pulp Fiction director happens to be linked to a Star Trek project as well, complete with ‘F-bombs.’

The 56-year-old Oscar winner had already been busy working on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood when he pitched the Star Trek idea to Paramount. The company has since assembled a team of writers to work on a screenplay.

While Gene Roddenberry, creator of the original Star Trek television series, largely eschewed the use of profanity in the sci-fi franchise, Tarantino had only two words when asked if his entry in the Star Trek series will include swears.

“Oh yeah!” Tarantino confirmed in the upcoming issue of Empire.

“It’s an R-rated movie,” he added. “If I do it, it’ll be R-rated.” As for the latest stage of the project, the filmmaker said: “There’s a script that exists for it now. I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet.”

With Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hitting theaters on July 26, the possibility of a Tarantino-directed Star Trek film, replete with profanity, appears to be on the cinematic horizon sometime in the near future.

“It’s a very big possibility. I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script,” Tarantino told Slash Film last month. “The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again.”

The last Star Trek film in the sci-fi franchise was 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.