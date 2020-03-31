Quentin Tarantino Is Reviewing Movies as He Practices Social Distancing — How to Read the Reviews

Image zoom

Quentin Tarantino is keeping busy as he practices social distancing.

The famed director, 57, owns the New Beverly Cinema, an independent movie theater in Los Angeles with a rich history that he bought in 2010 to help keep it running. While the theater is currently closed down as the state of California is under a Safe at Home mandate to fight the spread of COVID-19, Tarantino has been updating the theater’s website with a series of movie reviews.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Named “Tarantino’s Reviews,” the special section on the website features lengthy and in-depth reviews of a number of cinema and TV classics like the TV series Gunsmoke and the movies Sometimes a Great Notion, Coogan’s Bluff and The Beguiled.

While there’s a handful of reviews from earlier in the year, the director has posted almost all of them in March, when people around the country began adhering to social distancing recommendations.

His review of two episodes of Gunsmoke is the latest, a show that might’ve influenced some of his most recent film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

WATCH: Once Upon a Time‘s Julia Butters Snacks on Sandwich on Oscars Red Carpet: ‘No Regrets!’

One of Tarantino’s missions when taking over the theater was to only play movies on film, the medium in which he still shoots his hit movies. Most cinemas nowadays project films digitally.

“I want the New Beverly to be a bastion for 35mm films. I want it to stand for something,” Tarantino says on his theater’s website. “When you see a film on the New Beverly calendar, you don’t have to ask whether it’s going to be shown in DCP or in 35mm. You know it’s playing in 35 because it’s the New Beverly.”

A known cinephile, Tarantino also hosts several themed nights and shows classics from his own private collection.

“I have a really, really huge film-print collection that I’ve been curating for almost 20 years now. And I want to show my prints!” Tarantino says on the website. “We’ll still be borrowing prints from the studios and other collectors, but I like the idea that the base of what we’re doing will be my print collection. Some of them are absolutely amazing, and I want people to see them, to enjoy them.”