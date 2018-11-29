Quentin Tarantino Is a Married Man! All About His Wife, Israeli Singer Daniella Pick

Quentin Tarantino is a newly married man!

After proposing to on-again, off-again girlfriend Daniella Pick in the summer of 2017, the pair tied the knot on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tarantino, 55, met 35-year-old Israeli singer and model Pick in 2009 while in Israel promoting his film Inglourious Basterds. They later broke up but reconnected in 2015 after the Kill Bill director split with his costume designer girlfriend Courtney Hoffman.

This wedding is the first for both of them. In 2009, Tarantino explained why he has never married before: “When I’m doing a movie, I’m not doing anything else. It’s all about the movie. I don’t have a wife. I don’t have a kid. Nothing can get in my way.”

The news of their engagement came only eight months after Tarantino announced his impending retirement, which he said will happen after he directs two more films. Read on for more about his new wife.

She began her singing career with her sister

Pick began her singing career in the early 2000s as a duo with her sister Sharona, before branching out on her own. They were best known for their single “Hello, Hello,” which they sang at a qualifying round of a national Eurovision song contest in 2005.

She’s now a solo pop singer

After the sister act broke up the following year, Pick found solo success with songs including “More or Less” and “Love Me.”

Her dad is a famous singer and composer

She is the daughter of famous Israeli singer and songwriter Tzvika Pick. The elder Pick composed numerous hit songs in the 1960s and was named “Israel’s Male Singer of the Year” in the 1970s. He also performed in the Hebrew version of the Broadway musical Hair. When the Daily Mail asked him about his daughter’s engagement last year, Pick said, “There is joy in our family. We have wished them mazel tov.”

Tarantino and Pick in 2017. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

She’s also a model

Pick is a double threat: she’s a model as well as a singer. She appears regularly on magazine covers and her Instagram profile is filled with modeling shots.

She has famous connections

The newly married couple’s engagement party in 2017 served as a Pulp Fiction cast reunion, with a guest list including Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. Harvey Keitel and Diane Kruger were also in attendance at the event to celebrate the pair at the New York venue, Socialista.

RELATED VIDEO: Quentin Tarantino Says Uma Thurman’s Crash on Kill Bill Is ‘The Biggest Regret of My Life’

The star-packed event was hosted by since-disgraced producer of Pulp Fiction, Harvey Weinstein, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman. Chapman gifted the bride-to-be a Tiffany diamond “T” bracelet to celebrate Pick’s soon-to-be new initials.