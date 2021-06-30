The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood director called Weinstein a "f----- up father figure"

Quentin Tarantino: Harvey Weinstein's Behavior Was Known by 'Everybody,' Wish I Had 'Done More'

Quentin Tarantino is addressing his relationship with disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in a new interview.

During Tuesday's Joe Rogan's podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, the Oscar-winning writer/director said Weinstein's behavior toward women was "known by everybody."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted of third-degree rape and criminal sexual assault in the first degree. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He is scheduled to be extradited to California from New York to face more charges relating to rape and sexual assault.

Calling Weinstein a "f----- up father figure," Tarantino told Rogan, "I wish I had done more."

"I wish I had talked to the guy. I wish I had sat him down and had the uncomfortable conversation," he said. "I didn't know about any rapes or anything like that but I knew he was like, you know… I chalked it up to the boss chasing the secretary around the desk."

He continued, "He was making unwanted advances. That's how I looked at it."

"I wish I had talked to him. I wish I had sat him down and gone, 'Harvey, you can't do this, you're gonna f--- up everything," Tarantino added. "I don't think anybody talked to him about it. And the thing about it is everybody who was in his orbit knew about it. They didn't know any, probably they didn't know anything about rapes. But they had heard things."

In October 2017, Tarantino told The New York Times he knew about the allegations against Weinstein because his then-girlfriend Mira Sorvino told him about it. Sorvino was one of several women who accused the producer of sexual misconduct.

RELATED VIDEO: Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison After Rape and Sex Assault Convictions

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I was shocked and appalled," Tarantino told the newspaper at the time of Sorvino's allegations. "I couldn't believe he would do that so openly. I was like, 'Really? Really?' But the thing I thought then, at the time, was that he was particularly hung up on Mira."

Sorvino appeared in Mighty Aphrodite in 1995, which Weinstein produced, and for which she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Tarantino told the Times he assumed there wouldn't be any more problems with Weinstein because of their friendship.

"I chalked it up to a '50s-'60s era image of a boss chasing a secretary around the desk," he said. "As if that's OK. That's the egg on my face right now."

"I knew enough to do more than I did," Tarantino continued. "There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn't secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things."

Weinstein produced several of Tarantino's films including the director's 1992 breakout film Reservoir Dogs.