Quentin Tarantino Didn’t Need to Direct Brad Pitt’s Shirtless Scene: 'He Knows What Time It Is'

Brad Pitt knows how to take his shirt off all on his own.

The Oscar-winner, 56, featured in one of the most memorable scenes in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood when his character, stuntman Cliff Booth, strips off his top while fixing an antenna.

When it came time for Quentin Tarantino to direct the scene, he was quickly brushed aside by Pitt, who has a bit of experience getting shirtless on camera.

“It was funny because actually in public Brad is kind of shy about things like that,” Tarantino, 57, said on the latest episode of Amy Schumer’s 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast. “At the same time, he knows exactly what time it is. I go, ‘So, I’m thinking maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt.’ He was like, ‘Really? You want me to go through all that button bulls—? I’ll just take it off in one bit. Go!’”

Tarantino decided to step back and listen to Pitt, who has famously appeared shirtless in movies like Fight Club, Troy and Allied.

“I’m like, okay, this guy knows exactly what time it is,” Tarantino added. “Shut the f— up and let the master do his job! Even when you see him in the work shed and the way he puts on the leather gloves and puts the wire in his mouth all butch and macho. He just knows what time it is.”

After Regina King presented Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor statue for his performance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the actor was visibly emotional when he addressed the crowd inside the Dolby Theatre.

“Listen, I’m a bit gobsmacked,” he said from the stage. ”I’m not one to look back, but this has made me do so. I think of my folks taking me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance. And loading up my car and moving out here.”

He continued, “And to Geena [Davis] and Ridley [Scott] for giving me my first shot, to all the wonderful people I’ve met along the way to standing here now . . . once upon a time in Hollywood? Ain’t that the truth. And to my kids, who color everything I do, I adore you.”