Quentin Tarantino Confirms His Next Movie Will Be His Last: 'It's Time to Wrap Up the Show'

Quentin Tarantino is sticking to his 10-movie promise.

In a new interview with CNN's Chris Wallace, the longtime filmmaker confirmed that his next movie would be his last, after directing nine standalone films over the past three decades (not counting 2007's Death Proof, which served as half of the double feature Grindhouse alongside Robert Rodriguez's Planet Terror).

"I've been doing it for a long time; I've been doing it for 30 years. And it's time to wrap up the show," said Tarantino, 59. "I'm an entertainer. I want to leave you wanting more."

Tarantino kicked off his big-screen directorial career with 1992's Reservoir Dogs, and most recently steered the ship on 2019's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has won two Academy Awards for screenwriting: for 1994's Pulp Fiction and 2012's Django Unchained, both of which he also directed.

The remainder of his directed standalone features include Jackie Brown (1997), Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004), Inglourious Basterds (2009) and The Hateful Eight (2015).

Quentin Tarantino (R) on the set of Pulp Fiction (1994).

Tarantino told Wallace, 75, that he doesn't "want to work to diminishing returns," explaining, "I don't want to become this old man who's out of touch when, already, I'm feeling a bit like an old man out of touch when it comes to the current movies that are out right now."

"And that's what happens — that's exactly what happens," he added.

Asked by Wallace whether he knows what his "10th and last film is going to be," Tarantino replied, "No, I don't, at all, 'cause I'm also not in a giant hurry to make my last movie."

"Right now, I don't even know what a movie is — is that something that plays on Netflix? Is that something that plays on Amazon and people watch it on their couch with their wife or their husband? Is that a movie?" he said. "'Cause my last movie opened up in 3,000 theaters and played all over the world for a couple of months."

Last year, Tarantino appeared on Pure Cinema Podcast (via MovieMaker) to discuss his imminent retirement and desire to avoid the possibility of ending his career on a bad movie.

"Most directors' last films are f---ing lousy. Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic," he said, in part.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which scored 10 nominations at the 2020 Oscars, was Tarantino's ninth standalone film. And while the director previously stated he'd cap his career at 10 movies, he joked about calling it quits if the 2019 film was "really well-received" prior to its release.

"I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative," he told GQ Australia. "I just think I've given all I have to give to movies."

Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? airs Sundays at 7 p.m. ET on CNN, with three new episodes available Friday mornings on HBO Max.