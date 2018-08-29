Quentin Tarantino Finds His Charles Manson for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino has found his Charles Manson.

The director’s upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood takes place during the late ’60s and features the grisly murders committed by Manson’s followers. Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as the late mastermind behind the killing spree that killed five, including the 8-months-pregnant star Sharon Tate, according to The Wrap.

Herriman joins a cast of Hollywood titans, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. Tarantino’s highly anticipated drama is set to be released July 26, 2019, just two weeks before the date of the 26-year-old starlet’s brutal killing.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature DiCaprio, 43, as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt, 54, as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, 28.

Though details of the film remain scarce, several of the cast members have shared first-looks of their 1960s-clad characters.

Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate Margot Robbie/Instagram

Tate was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their first child — a boy — when she was stabbed repeatedly in her home by Manson‘s followers.

WATCH: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt Serve ’60s Fashion in First Look at Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

Debra Tate, Tate’s sister who owns her life rights, initially told PEOPLE she was frustrated she had not been contacted about the project, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She’s since had a change of heart after the director reached out to her.

“I’m pleased he reached out,” Debra told PEOPLE about Tarantino. “He has done nothing but respect me and be very forthcoming. I have very high hopes for this project.”