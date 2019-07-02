Quentin Tarantino Says He's at the 'End of the Road' with Making Movies: I've Given All I Have'

Quentin Tarantino‘s career as a director may be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

In a new interview with GQ Australia, Tarantino — whose ninth film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, will be released later this month — said he plans on making just one more feature film, capping his directing career at 10 movies.

“I think when it comes to theatrical movies, I’ve come to the end of the road,” the 56-year-old director told the outlet, adding that he would continue to work on “creative” projects in other mediums.

“I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I’ll still be creative,” Tarantino continued. “I just think I’ve given all I have to give to movies.”

The director also added that if Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is “really well received” when it hits theaters, he might even consider stopping at nine movies.

“Maybe I’ll stop right now! Maybe I’ll stop while I’m ahead,” he said. “We’ll see.”

Image zoom Quentin Tarantino Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Brad Pitt, one of the stars of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, told GQ Australia that Tarantino is “dead serious” about his intention of stopping after 10 movies.

“No, I don’t think he’s bluffing at all,” Pitt, 55, said. “I think he’s dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game. But he has other plans and we’re not going to have to say goodbye for a long time.”

Image zoom Brad Pitt and [ent-hotlink id="18555" href="https://people.com/tag/leonardo-dicaprio/" title="Leonardo DiCaprio"] in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Sony Pictures

Tarantino has recently been linked to a new Star Trek project, which he said would be “R-rated” and replete with profanity.

“There’s a script that exists for it now,” the director explained of remaking the sci-fi franchise. “I need to weigh in on it, but I haven’t been able to do that yet.”

“It’s a very big possibility. I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie. But we’ve talked about a story and a script,” Tarantino told Slash Film in May. “The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Pitt. The two play Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth, two aged Hollywood actors who try to make their way around a changing industry while Charles Manson is on the loose.

The star-studded cast also includes Margot Robbie, who plays Manson family murder victim and actress Sharon Tate in the film.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.

