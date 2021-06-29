Jennifer Lawrence was considered for a part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood that would later go to Dakota Fanning in the 2019 film, according to director Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino Almost Cast Jennifer Lawrence for This Role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

One Once Upon a Time In Hollywood portrayal almost looked entirely different, Quentin Tarantino is now revealing.

While chatting on Monday's episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the 58-year-old director opened up about how Jennifer Lawrence was originally considered for the role of Charles Manson cult member Squeaky Fromme, a part that would later go to Dakota Fanning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Early on, in the pre-production of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, I flirted around with the idea of ... Jennifer Lawrence playing Squeaky," he said. "She came down to the house to read the script, 'cause I wasn't letting it out. So she came down to the house and I gave her the script and said, 'Go in my living room or go outside by the pool and read it.' "

"She read it, and afterward, we talked about it a little bit. She was interested in doing it, but something didn't work out," Tarantino continued, adding that Lawrence, 30, is "a very nice person, and I respect her as an actress."

Of Fanning, 27, who would later be cast in the role, the Pulp Fiction helmer also said, "I couldn't be happier with what Dakota Fanning did; it's one of the best performances in the movie. I think she's amazing as Squeaky Fromme. She becomes [her]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Jennifer Lawrence; and Dakota Fanning Jennifer Lawrence (L); Dakota Fanning in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Credit: Getty; Sony

Earlier this month, Tarantino opened up about how he is standing firm in his decision to retire from filmmaking despite being one of Hollywood's most celebrated directors working today.

Appearing on the Pure Cinema Podcast (via MovieMaker), the filmmaker discussed his imminent retirement and trying to avoid the possibility of ending his career on a bad movie.

"Most directors have horrible last movies," Tarantino said. "Usually their worst movies are their last movies. That's the case for most of the Golden Age directors that ended up making their last movies in the late '60s and the '70s, then that ended up being the case for most of the New Hollywood directors who made their last movies in the late '80s and the '90s."

The Django Unchained Oscar winner referenced Arthur Penn's Bonnie & Clyde as an example of this pattern, saying, "I'm not a super huge fan of this director, but the fact that Arthur Penn's last movie is Penn & Teller Get Killed is a metaphor for how crummy most of the New Hollywood directors' last, last films were. So to actually end your career on a decent movie is rare. To end it with, like, a good movie is kind of phenomenal."

RELATED VIDEO: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Gets Rave First Reactions at Cannes: "Brilliant" and "Shocking"

"I mean, most directors' last films are f---ing lousy," he added. "Maybe I should not make another movie because I could be really happy with dropping the mic."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which scored 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, was Tarantino's ninth film.

And while the director has previously stated he would cap his career at 10 movies, he joked about calling it quits early if the 2019 film was "really well-received" prior to its release.