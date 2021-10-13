Howell-Baptiste and Bell have worked together on shows Veronica Mars, The Good Place and House of Lies.

Queenpins' Kirby Howell-Baptiste on Working with Friend Kristen Bell Four Times: 'She Is a Blast!'

Kirby Howell-Baptiste said yes to her latest comedy Queenpins not only because she loved the role, but because it gave her a chance to work again with good friend Kristen Bell.

The London-born actress, 34, who has previously worked with Bell, 41, on three different series — House of Lies, The Good Place and Veronica Mars — says working with Bell is always a "blast."

"I will work with her as much as possible. She's professional. She's a great actress. She treats everyone on set incredibly well. She really cares about not just the product we're making, but the time we are having making it," says Howell-Baptiste.

Queenpins, which is based on a true story, stars Bell as Connie, a suburban housewife who starts an illegal coupon club alongside her best friend JoJo (Howell-Baptiste).

cruella Credit: Laurie Sparham/Disney

Howell-Baptiste, who co-starred with Emma Stone in Cruella, says she'd still love to work with Forest Whitaker, Viola Davis, Joaquin Phoenix and Seth Rogen.

"I know that is really running the gamut from drama to comedy. But I have a wide variety of tastes!" she says.

Howell-Baptiste, who stars in Netflix's upcoming DC Comics series The Sandman, says the secret to her success was carving out her own path.

"Be yourself because there's no one else like you," she says. "When I tapped into that, I started working a lot more."