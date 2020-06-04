Queen Latifah Urges 'Everybody Who Feels Anger' to 'Make Sure They Register to Vote'

Queen Latifah hopes people get as "active" in the voting booths as they are on the streets

Queen Latifah is urging fans to register to vote in light of the protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the U.S.

In an interview with PEOPLE Now, Latifah, 50, addressed the protests that have spread throughout the country after the death of George Floyd, 46, at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"First of all, I hope we can pay respect to those who have lost their lives in such heinous ways. Send so much love to everyone out there," the actress said. "We have to really put love out in the world."

"That vibration of just love into the world and then we just have to get active, not just in the streets, but we got to get active in the voting polls," she continued. "Everybody needs to register to vote, make sure we’re part of the census so that we are counted. We need to get the bums out of office who are not doing the job, we need to vote not just for presidential elections, we need to go from the bottom all the way to the top."

The Girls Trip star also said it is imperative elected officials are "people in office who actually care about the people" and make sure black communities "all included."

Image zoom Queen Latifah Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"That’s just politically. I think what’s most important is that everybody who feels anger is registered to vote," Latifah said. "You can always change your mind later and decide, 'I’m not voting for anybody,' but if you’re not registered, then you can’t even make that decision at the last minute."

The actress also revealed the coronavirus pandemic has allowed her more time to get to know her neighbors, something she noted was part of making progress.

"Get to know your neighbors. This pandemic has allowed us to see who’s right next to us, see who walks past our house," she said. "I’ve gotten to know a lot more people in my neighborhood than I ever knew before and actually have conversations."

"We have to do this together. I need our white population to evolve and be conscious. Don’t look at us to do something, you do something," she continued, adding, "This is not something that we can do alone. We didn’t set it up alone, we definitely cannot dismantle it alone."

On Wednesday, Derek Chauvin's third-degree murder charge in the death of Floyd was upgraded to second-degree murder. Three other police officers who were present at the time of Floyd's death were also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's family released a statement on social media after the new charges were announced, saying it was a "bittersweet moment" for them but they "are gratified that this important action was brought before George Floyd’s body was laid to rest."

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations: